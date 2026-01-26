Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IPSO searching for missing teen

Photo submitted by IPSO
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asing for help to find a runaway.

Madileine Burley, 16, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, January 25, in the 4700 block of Plantation Village Drive. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, white sweatpants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Burley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish sheriffs app.

