IPSO searching for missing runaway

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a reported runaway juvenile.

Randi Johnson, 14 years old, was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 1210 Dillard Street in New Iberia. She is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. She has brown eyes, and black hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing white and red pajama pants with hearts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randi Johnson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711. Tips can also be submitted through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app.