IPSO requests public's help in search for missing person

IBERIA PARISH, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Tommy Romero are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Trey Davon Hamilton was last seen on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at his family’s residence located in the 2500 block of Fontenot Street in Iberia Parish.

According to Katherine Breaux, Public Affairs Director, Trey Hamilton is 29 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 silver Mazda 5, Louisiana license plate 222 GOI.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trey Davon Hamilton is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 369-3711 or submit a tip through the Iberia Sheriff's App.