IPSO looking for missing 16-year-old

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Gracelynn Hebert, who was reported missing on July 30, 2026.

Gracelynn is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 178 pounds, with jet-black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on July 29, 2026, walking on Felix Road. She was wearing a black sleeping gown and brown shoes. She may possibly be in the Youngsville area.

Anyone with information regarding Gracelynn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app.