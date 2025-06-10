IPSO deputies accuse Chinese national in international online investment scam

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Chinese national and booked him in an investigation into an international online investment scam.

Pengfei Tian, 29, of Flushing, New York, was booked into the parish jail on multiple charges related to a "complex financial fraud operation," a release states.

Tian is believed to be in the United States on an expired work visa and is suspected to be involved with an organized group operating a fictitious online gold exchange scheme that has defrauded victims of thousands of dollars.

The investigation revealed that victims are typically approached via social media, where a member of the organization builds a relationship and eventually introduces them to what appears to be a high-yield gold investment opportunity. Victims are instructed to send funds via cash shipments or cryptocurrency kiosks, which are then used to set up access to a fake online investment portal displaying artificially inflated returns.

As part of the deception, victims are encouraged to take out personal loans to increase their investments. Once indebted, they are coerced into sending more money with false promises that their “profits” can only be released once the loans are paid off.

The scheme intensifies when couriers are sent under the guise of helping victims pay off their debts and delivering their supposed earnings in cash, none of which ever materialize, the release states.

Tian was booked with:

• LA RS 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy

• LA RS 14:70.8 Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds

• LA RS 14:67B.2 Theft between $5,000 and $25,000

• LA RS 14:27-67B (1) Attempted Theft over $25,000

• LA RS 14:230 Money Laundering

• LA RS 14:130.1 Obstruction of Justice

• LA RS 15:11351 Racketeering

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office urges the public to be cautious when asked to send money through untraceable means or when promised unrealistic returns on investments.

This investigation is active and ongoing, with additional arrests and charges anticipated as other members of the group are identified, the release states.

For tips or information related to this case, please contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3714

