IPSO asking for help in locating missing endangered person

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating William Ronsonet, who was last seen walking in the 5000 block of Willamette Street at approximately 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Ronsonet reportedly has advanced dementia and may become confused or attempt to hide from individuals searching for him, according to a spokesperson for IPSO.

DESCRIPTION:

Name: William Ronsonet

Date of Birth: December 3, 1948

Height: 5’8”

Weight: Approximately 210 pounds

Clothing: Royal blue striped shirt, navy veterans hat, black sweatpants and black-and-brown shoes

Anyone who sees Ronsonet should not leave him unattended and should immediately contact 911 or the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.