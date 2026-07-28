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IPSO asking for help in locating missing endangered person

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IPSO
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Posted

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating William Ronsonet, who was last seen walking in the 5000 block of Willamette Street at approximately 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Ronsonet reportedly has advanced dementia and may become confused or attempt to hide from individuals searching for him, according to a spokesperson for IPSO.

DESCRIPTION:

Name: William Ronsonet
Date of Birth: December 3, 1948
Height: 5’8”
Weight: Approximately 210 pounds
Clothing: Royal blue striped shirt, navy veterans hat, black sweatpants and black-and-brown shoes

Anyone who sees Ronsonet should not leave him unattended and should immediately contact 911 or the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.