IPAC public hours expanded

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced Monday that the public will have expanded hours at Iberia Parish Animal Control (IPAC) beginning March 2, 2026. The Iberia Parish Animal Control shelter will operate under the following schedule:

Monday through Friday

· Office Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

· Adoption Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

· Office Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

· Adoption Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

These expanded hours are designed to provide greater accessibility for adoptions, fostering, volunteer opportunities, and animal services. The extended weekday hours will make it easier for working families and community members to visit the shelter, meet adoptable pets, and access assistance.

All adoptable animals at IPAC are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and ready for loving homes. Community members are encouraged to stop by during the new hours to meet available dogs and cats or learn more about how they can get involved.

For more information about adoptions, fostering, or volunteer opportunities, please contact Iberia Parish Animal Control at (337) 364-6311 or visit the shelter at 2017 Seaway Access Road in New Iberia