Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

Industrial Trades Job Fair set for April

Industrial Trades JF April 2025.png
Submitted graphic
Industrial Trades JF April 2025.png
Posted

South Louisiana Community College’s (SoLAcc) Economic & Workforce Development is hosting the Industrial Trades Job Fair on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the New Iberia Campus (908 Ember Dr., New Iberia).

This event is free and open to the public.

More than 30 employers will be on-site, actively hiring for positions in electrical, construction, manufacturing, offshore, and other skilled trades. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers, submit resumes, and participate in on-site interviews.

Job seekers are encouraged to:

Available positions include:

  • Construction: Pipefitters, Heavy Equipment Operators, Welders, Ironworkers, Electricians, Mechanics, Fabricators, Painters, and more.
  • Manufacturing: Maintenance Technicians, Material Handlers, Production Line Workers, and more.
  • Marine & Offshore Workers: Captains, Deckhands, Marine Electricians, Divers, Cooks, and more.
  • Transportation & Utilities: Diesel Technicians, Fueler Washers, and Retail Sales positions.

“Our Industrial Trades Job Fair provides a valuable platform for skilled tradespeople to connect directly with hiring employers,” said Nancy Roy, Director of Client Relations and Student Recruitment at SoLAcc’s Economic & Workforce Development. “This event helps Louisiana businesses find qualified workers while offering job seekers real opportunities for career advancement.”
SoLAcc’s Economic & Workforce Development division provides short-term training for in-demand jobs to support the region’s workforce needs. To learn more, visit solacc.edu/workforce [solacc.edu].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.