Industrial Trades Job Fair set for April

South Louisiana Community College’s (SoLAcc) Economic & Workforce Development is hosting the Industrial Trades Job Fair on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the New Iberia Campus (908 Ember Dr., New Iberia).

This event is free and open to the public.

More than 30 employers will be on-site, actively hiring for positions in electrical, construction, manufacturing, offshore, and other skilled trades. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers, submit resumes, and participate in on-site interviews.

Job seekers are encouraged to:



Dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Pre-register for the event at solacc.edu/jobfair [solacc.edu] to expedite check-in.

Available positions include:



Construction: Pipefitters, Heavy Equipment Operators, Welders, Ironworkers, Electricians, Mechanics, Fabricators, Painters, and more.

Pipefitters, Heavy Equipment Operators, Welders, Ironworkers, Electricians, Mechanics, Fabricators, Painters, and more. Manufacturing: Maintenance Technicians, Material Handlers, Production Line Workers, and more.

Maintenance Technicians, Material Handlers, Production Line Workers, and more. Marine & Offshore Workers: Captains, Deckhands, Marine Electricians, Divers, Cooks, and more.

Captains, Deckhands, Marine Electricians, Divers, Cooks, and more. Transportation & Utilities: Diesel Technicians, Fueler Washers, and Retail Sales positions.

“Our Industrial Trades Job Fair provides a valuable platform for skilled tradespeople to connect directly with hiring employers,” said Nancy Roy, Director of Client Relations and Student Recruitment at SoLAcc’s Economic & Workforce Development. “This event helps Louisiana businesses find qualified workers while offering job seekers real opportunities for career advancement.”

SoLAcc’s Economic & Workforce Development division provides short-term training for in-demand jobs to support the region’s workforce needs. To learn more, visit solacc.edu/workforce [solacc.edu].