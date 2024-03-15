Industrial Trades career fair set

SLCC is hosting an Industrial Trades Job Fair at SLCC New Iberia on March 21.

Whether you're a welder, truck driver, line worker, machinist, mechanic, rigger, or any skilled tradesperson, organizers say this event is for you.

More than 30 local companies are offering exciting opportunities in industrial trades.

Organizers say to bring multiple copies of your resume, "dress to impress," and pre-register here to save time.

Industrial Trades Job Fair

Thursday, March 21, 2024

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

SLCC’s New Iberia Campus

908 Ember Drive, New Iberia 70560

This event is free and open to the public.

There's also a Facebook event for this, you can see it here.