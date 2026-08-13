Inaugural Harvest on the Teche set for Sept. 12

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Teche Growers Association announced the inaugural Harvest on the Teche, a one-day festival celebrating the agriculture, food, culture, and community of the Teche Region. The event will take place on Sat., Sept. 12, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Harvest Room (301 W. St. Peter St.) in historic downtown New Iberia.

Designed as a celebration of the people and industries that have shaped South Louisiana, Harvest on the Teche will feature a full day of local food, live entertainment, family activities, and agricultural experiences for visitors of all ages, according to event organizers.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now and are available online through Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. After online sales close, tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on the day of the event at door pricing.

The festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Teche Growers Association, with proceeds supporting the organization's mission to promote agriculture through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Funds raised will also help advance the Association's long-term vision of establishing an agriculture museum that preserves and shares the rich farming history of the Teche Region.

"Harvest on the Teche is more than just a festival—it's a celebration of our local staples," said Griffin Landry, Director of the Teche Growers Association. "Agriculture has long been the backbone of our region, and this event gives us an opportunity to showcase our local farmers, businesses, organizations, chefs, and artisans while creating a fun experience for families and visitors alike. We hope this becomes a signature annual event for Iberia Parish."

Festival highlights include:

Louisiana Cook-Off featuring professional and amateur cooking teams

Unlimited food tastings with paid admission

People's Choice Award voting

Local vendor marketplace

Live music and entertainment. Artists announced at a later date.

Agricultural demonstrations and exhibits

Kids' activities and family fun

Silent auction and community raffles

Cash bar for guests 21 and older

Sponsorships:

Businesses and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to contact the Association to learn more about sponsorship opportunities and ways to get involved.

The Teche Growers Association is currently accepting:

Event sponsors

Cooking team registrations

Vendor applications

Silent auction and raffle donations

Community partners

Volunteers

"We're building this event for the entire community," Landry added. "Whether you're a business looking to reach new customers, a cooking team ready to compete, a vendor showcasing local products, or a family looking for a fun day together, Harvest on the Teche has something for everyone."

About Teche Growers Association:

Founded in 2015, the Teche Growers Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing agriculture throughout the Teche Region.

Through educational programs, networking opportunities, community events, and advocacy, the Association works to preserve the region's agricultural heritage while cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders and strengthening the connection between producers and the communities they serve.

For more information, contact Griffin Landry at the Teche Growers Association by email or phone (337) 967-5757.