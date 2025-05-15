Iberia Parish Urges Residents to Sign Up for Emergency Alert System

With hurricane season approaching, Iberia Parish Government is encouraging all residents to register for Iberia PINS, the Parish Information Notification System.

This free service delivers real-time emergency alerts, weather warnings, and critical community updates via text, phone call, or email.

Iberia PINS is powered by Smart911 and allows users to customize the types of alerts they receive and how they receive them. Notifications may include severe weather warnings, evacuation notices, road closures, boil advisories, utility disruptions, and other time-sensitive issues that impact public safety.

Signing up is easy and takes less than a minute. Residents can register by visiting www.smart911.com. Once enrolled, users can manage their alert preferences and update their contact information as needed.

For more information about Iberia PINS, visit www.iberiaparishgovernment.comor contact the Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"Our goal is to keep residents informed, prepared, and safe. Iberia PINS helps us reach people quickly when every second counts," Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard.

"It’s not just about hurricanes. Iberia PINS helps us communicate any critical information - whether it’s severe weather, road closures, or public safety alerts. It’s one of the most effective ways we can keep our residents informed and safe," added Brandon Migues, Director of the Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“Clear, timely communication can save lives. Iberia PINS is a vital tool that allows us to deliver important messages directly to the public - quickly, consistently, and ensuring that everyone receives the same accurate information," said Jo Morgan, Executive Communications Coordinator, Public Information Officer

Here's a flyer about the service, which includes a QR code you can scan with your phone: