Iberia Parish spraying for mosquitoes

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations this week, starting Tuesday night.

The spraying is planned to address persistent mosquito populations, but they say it is imperative that citizens do their part and follow these simple guidelines recommended by the mosquito district and the CDC:

Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset each evening and last one hour.

Operations tonight (10/1) will focus on Jeanerette, Wednesday (10/2), Lydia and Thursday (10/3) evening operations will focus on Bayou Jack.

Tuesday (10/1) Jeanerette, Old Jeanerette Rd., Right Way Rd., Camors Ln., Main St., LaMaire airport, Jeanerette High School and all points in between.

Wednesday (10/2) Lydia, Avery Island Rd., Port of Iberia, Laurent Rd., Freyou Rd. and all points in between.

Thursday (10/3) Bayou Jack, Avery Island, Weeks Island Rd., Patout Rd. and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

For more info, call (337) 365-4933 or visit the web at www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control