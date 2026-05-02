Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 15 year old

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate 15-year-old runaway Navaeh Duplein, who was reported missing Saturday.

Duplein was last seen on the 3100 block of Oliva Road around 10:30 a.m. She may be carrying a duffel bag of clothing.

It is believed she may have been picked up by two unknown men in a silver sedan with dark tinted windows.

Duplein is described as a light-skinned woman, approximately 5'5" tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has black hair style in red braids.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Nevaeh Duplein, 15, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on May 2 carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or submit a tip through the IPSO mobile app.