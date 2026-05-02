Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 15 year old

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate 15-year-old runaway Navaeh Duplein, who was reported missing Saturday.
Duplein was last seen on the 3100 block of Oliva Road around 10:30 a.m. She may be carrying a duffel bag of clothing.
It is believed she may have been picked up by two unknown men in a silver sedan with dark tinted windows.
Duplein is described as a light-skinned woman, approximately 5'5" tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has black hair style in red braids.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or submit a tip through the IPSO mobile app.