Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing child

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child, identified as Brielle Alaya Small.

Deputies learned Small was missing around 3 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen walking in the 5300 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive. It is believed Small may have been picked up by a black or blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Small is about 4'11" tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and braids. She was last seen wearing a red school shirt and khaki shorts.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding Small's whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.