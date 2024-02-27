Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office investigation underway

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:30:54-05

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a case off Interlude Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but the spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.