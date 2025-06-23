Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies, family searching for missing man

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Keed Joseph Viator, a 58-year-old male who has been reported missing.

Keed was last seen on June 1, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Anchor Drive in Iberia Parish. He is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 6’1” tall, and weighing approximately 228 pounds. He also has a dragon tattoo on the center of his chest and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding Keed Joseph Viator’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.