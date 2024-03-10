Watch Now
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing teen

Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 09, 2024
Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public to find James Austin.

James was last seen March 9, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., at his family’s residence located in 5200 block of Norris Road in Iberia Parish.

James is 17 years old, male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, approximately 130 lbs. James has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seeing wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the location of James Austin is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

