Iberia Parish schedules mosquito spraying

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations Tuesday (8/19) and Wednesday (8/20) evenings to address elevated mosquito populations.

"It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by the mosquito district and the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home," a release from the district states.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset and last one (1.0) hour. Operations Tuesday (8/19) will focus on the Port of Iberia and Wednesday (8/20) Avery Island and Bayou Jack weather permitting.

Tuesday (8/19) Port of Iberia, Hayes and Avery Island Rds., Segura, Laurent, Lydia and Darnall Rd. and all points in between.

Wednesday (8/20) Lydia, Avery Island, south Port of Iberia, Bayou Jack, John Lewis Rd., Patoutville and all points in between.

"During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities," a release from the district states. "Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period."

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933.

You can find more info on the web by visiting www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and clicking on “Mosquito Control”.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control