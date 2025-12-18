Iberia Parish Rabies & Control launches 'A Home for the Holidays' initiative

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish Rabies & Animal Control has launched A Home for the Holidays, a foster initiative aimed at placing at least 10 of the shelter’s more than 60 pets into temporary two-week foster homes.

From now through December 24, community members are invited to visit the shelter Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to complete a brief foster application and be matched with a cat or dog. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Supplies can also be provided for those willing to foster a pet.

“Iberia Parish Animal Shelter is full of incredible pets who would love nothing more than a break from the shelter and the comfort of a home this holiday season,” said Amanda Istre, Animal Control Manager for Iberia Parish Rabies & Animal Control. “A Home for the Holidays gives our community an easy way to temporarily help a deserving pet while also creating space for the animals who arrive at our doors every day.”

“It’s exciting to be part of the lifesaving progress happening in Iberia Parish,” said Sophia Proler, South Central Regional Director, Best Friends Animal Society. “At Best Friends, we believe pets belong in homes—not shelters. This foster initiative gives the community a joyful opportunity to make a real, lifesaving difference this holiday season.”

A Home for the Holidays features a wide variety of cats and dogs of all sizes, ages, and personalities. Shelter staff will be available to provide information about each pet and help match fosters with an animal that fits their home and lifestyle.