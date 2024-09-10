Iberia Parish President recommends evacuation

Iberia Parish officials are recommending that all residents south of US 90 consider evaucation tonight.

Iberia Parish is currently facing the threat of high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and flooding because of a significant weather system (Tropical Storm Francine) currently located in the Gulf of Mexico, Parish President Larry Richard says, and that's why he issued an Emergency Declaration earlier today, effective today @ 1:21 PM, September 9, 2024.

"After consultation with representatives of the National Weather Service, the Iberia Parish Office Of Emergency Preparedness, our local emergency preparedness partners and other similar agencies, I AM RECOMMENDING THAT ALL RESIDENTS OF IBERIA PARISH LIVING SOUTH OF U.S. HIGHWAY 90 CONSIDER VOLUNTARILY EVACUATING STARTING AT 8:00 PM, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2024," Richard says in a release issued Monday.

The following persons residing in Iberia Parish should also strongly consider evacuating:

· Anyone living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges;

· Anyone having special needs;

· Anyone living in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past; and

· Anyone living in a structure that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events.

"I am urging all our residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets and continue to monitor Iberia PINS (Parish Information Notification System), also Iberia Parish Government Web site and Face Book. You can also monitor our local news media for further weather updates. Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately. Residents who choose to remain may find themselves without power and unable to leave the area until floodwaters recede and storm debris is removed," he says.

Richard also announced the closure of Iberia Parish Courthouse and Iberia Parish Government offices beginning Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00 noon, through Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Employees are to report to work on Thursday, September 12, 2024, unless otherwise notified.