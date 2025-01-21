Iberia Parish now under a curfew

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has issued a curfew for all of Iberia Parish, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

This curfew includes the municipalities of Jeanerette, Delcambre, Loreauville and New Iberia and will last until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

This curfew prohibits and/or controls pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel. The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity as specifically defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency.