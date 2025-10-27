Iberia Parish mosquito spraying this week

Here's the latest from the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District:

Recent rains have enabled persistent flood water mosquitoes to flourish. Ahead of Halloween Friday the district will support ground spray operations with aerial spray missions.

Planned sorties will begin tonight (10/27) and Tuesday (10/28) if needed. Each evening will be evaluated for the appropriate weather conditions. Operations will begin each evening near sundown and last approximately one (1.0) hour.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Sorties planned this evening (10/27) will focus on Jeanerette, Jeanerette High School, Hubertville, E. Linden Rd., Burleigh Rd., Hwy. 90 and all points in between.

Operations Tuesday (10/28) will be south of Hwy. 90, Lydia, Grand Marais, Bayou Jack, Olivier Rd., Weeks Island Rd. and all points in between

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”

You can also find information on Facebook.

For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito–borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (Naled) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control

