Iberia Parish mosquito spraying scheduled today

Here's the latest from Iberia Parish Mosquito Control:

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will add additional aerial operations tonight (6/26) to address persistent mosquito populations. Surveillance and weather conditions have indicated an opportunity to expand operations ahead of the July 4th weekend.

It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by our District and the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid

activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home!

Of note, If you have outdoor plans for July 4th contact our office (337) 365-4933 for a spray request at your residence if needed. Parish offices will be closed Friday, July 4th.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one (1.0) hour weather permitting.

Tonight (6/26) Shirley. Operations will proceed east to west from Rodere canal and Hwy. 90 to Valery Rd. and Lake Peigneur. North to south from Jefferson Island Rd. to Derouen Rd. as well as Avery Island Rd., L. Theriot, Hwy. 14, Rynella park and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities!

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control

