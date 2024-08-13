Iberia Parish mosquito spraying scheduled

Aerial spraying for mosquito bites is scheduled to take place in Iberia Parish this week, weather permitting.

If weather allows, aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one (1.5) and one-half hours. Weather conditions can alter the intended schedule; please expect modifications as needed.

Here's the plan:

Tuesday (8/13) Delcambre / Jefferson Island, Bob Acres and Longside Rd.

Wednesday (8/14) Shirley, Lake Peigneur Rd., Leleux Rd., Migues, Hwy 14 to Angel Dr.

Thursday (8/15) Sugar Oaks, Daspit, Vida Shaw, Loreauville, Sugar Oaks golf course.

But officials also are urging citizens to follow simple guidelines to protect against mosquito bites during the height of WNV and encephalitis transmission season.

"Prevention is a team effort. We need citizens to take personal protective measures to avoid exposure to mosquito - borne diseases. The District will do their part to reduce risk with ground and aerial spray operations as dictated by mosquito surveillance and best practices," a release states.

Officials say it is imperative that citizens keep insect repellent handy, wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home.

For the aerial operations, officials say that "only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities!

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period, officials say.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933. You can also visit them on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov. For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control

