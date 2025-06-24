Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District announces operations for this week

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations tonight (6/24) and Wednesday (6/25) evenings to address persistent mosquito populations. Surveillance and weather conditions will be evaluated to determine if additional aerial missions are indicated.

It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by our District and the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one (1.0) hour weather permitting.

Tuesday (6/24) Delcambre & Rip Van Winkle, specifically, south of Lake Peigneur, R. Esponge, Bob Acres, Longside Rd., Andras, BJ Estelle Dr., Avery Island Rd., Segura Rd. and all points in between.

Wednesday (6/25) Lydia, Avery Island, South Port of Iberia, Bayou Jack, College Rd. and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control