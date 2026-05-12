Iberia Parish funeral home under investigation

IBERIA PARISH — State health officials and local authorities ordered Fields Funeral Home to vacate its building after an inspection found unsanitary conditions and improper ventilation, according to The Daily Iberian.

The investigation began in April after a property manager was unable to access the building due to alleged unpaid rent concerns. After receiving photographs showing possible unsanitary conditions, New Iberia Building Inspector Matthew Gulotta returned to the site on May 7 with a sanitary public health inspector from Iberia Parish to conduct a formal inspection, the newspaper reported.

Gulotta said the facility had no functioning HVAC or central air system, with only two portable units in the embalming room—one of them not operating. He described the conditions as hot and stuffy, estimating the temperature around 75 degrees, and said the building was “in a state of disarray,” according to The Daily Iberian.

Inspectors also reported sticky residue throughout the embalming area, along with equipment such as gurneys and casket lifters. Some items were reportedly covered in dried substances and had a strong odor.

Four bodies were found inside the facility, Gulotta confirmed, but he said there was no evidence of active desecration of human remains despite online rumors. He also said the bodies appeared to be in the process of preparation by Wilfred Fields, who officials said returned to the building as the investigation concluded.

At 12:45 p.m., officials issued a formal notice to vacate. Gulotta said proper HVAC systems and sanitary, nonporous work surfaces are required for funeral home operations.

The Louisiana Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors said it is in the early stages of an investigation, according to The Daily Iberian.