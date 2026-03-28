Iberia Parish deputies searching for runaway juvenile

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old J’Zavion Francis, who was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Sanjacito Circle and Exey Drive.

Deputies said Francis reportedly left home riding a children's blue bicycle.

He was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He also has a caution tape tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information on Francis' whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.