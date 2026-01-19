Iberia Parish deputies looking for missing man

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Derrick Batiste, a 47-year-old male who has been reported missing.

Derrick has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on January 17th at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Jeanerette Road.

At the time he was last seen, Derrick was wearing a jacket, jeans, and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Derrick Batiste is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711. Tips can also be submitted through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app.