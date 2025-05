Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the Mardi Gras shooting death of Josef Lewis.

Lewis, 18, of Scott, was found dead after residents reported hearing gunfire in the 200 block of Crofton 10 p.m. on Mardi Gras night 2025.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, use the P3 app or simply dial **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.