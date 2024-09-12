Iberia Parish Courthouse, Government resumes Thursday

President Richard announces that the Iberia Parish Courthouse and Iberia Parish Government offices will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, 2024.

All employees are expected to report to work at their regular scheduled time.

