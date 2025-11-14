Iberia Homeless Shelter to hold 5th annual 'Heart for the Homeless' event

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Homeless Shelter is holding their 5th annual Heart for the Homeless event on Nov. 21 in New Iberia.

Attendees can enjoy some good food and hear from guest speaker, Elsa Dimitriadis, the executive director of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing, in the event designed to inspire action and remind the community of the importance of support neighbors experiencing homelessness.

"Right now is a very crucial time. A lot of programs are getting cut off, and we're just trying to bring awareness that the most vulnerable in our community need help," said Stephen Etienne, the executive director of Iberia Homeless Shelter.

The Heart for the Homeless event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sliman Theatre.

The window to RSVP has already closed.

The Iberia Homeless Shelter is also celebrating 20 years in service this year, and in honor of the anniversary, the shelter is creating a special souvenir book. You can help support the shelter and promote your business within the community by putting in an ad or message. To learn more about that, visit the shelter's website here.