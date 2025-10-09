Iberia Council on Aging raises funds for meal delivery program with 'Hot Dogs for Seniors'

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Council on Aging will be hosting their 'Hot Dogs for Seniors' fundraiser on Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Iberia City Park.

With a $10 donation, you can get a hot dog, cup of chili, chips, cookie and a drink.

"We can all share this burden together. We can make somebody's life better by reaching out to them, offer them some kind of service, even if it might not be anything but a bag of groceries when they're getting close to not having anything to eat," said Carol Whipp, executive director of the Iberia Council on Aging. "We're just hoping that people support it because we do need the funding, and we do do a great service for the elderly of Iberia Parish."

All proceeds from the event will go directly toward the council's program for home-delivered meals that brings food to seniors in need. Orders should be placed by Oct. 15. For more information or to volunteer, contact the council at 337-367-1556 or visit their Facebook page.