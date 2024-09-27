Hey Sugar! The festival starts today!

The 2024 Sugar Cane Festival and Fair starts today in New Iberia.
The much-loved festival includes three parades, including a Friday night tractor parade and a Saturday morning children's parade - and even Sugar Daddy Car Show participants driving down main street.
2024 Fais Do Do Music Lineup
Here's the Fais Do Do music line up for September 27 and 28 at the Steam Boat Pavilion in Downtown New Iberia:
Friday, September 27, 2024
- Cajun Roots
- The Rouge Krewe
- The Molly Ringwalds
Saturday, September 28, 2024
- The Bad Boys Band
- Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns
- SPANK THE MONKEY
- Hot 107.9 Breakfast Jam with Dj Digital
- and the one and only #yingyangtwins, that’s right THE YING YANG TWINS!!!
Mike Jamez will keep everyone dancing between bands while Deep South Productions handles the Lights and Sounds.
Street Fair
Located @ Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia
Friday, September 27, 2024, 5:00pm-11:00pm
Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:00am-11:00pm
Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:00am-3:00pm
* tickets are $1.25 each and some rides require more than 1 ticket
For more details about all the activities planned for the festival, check out their website here.