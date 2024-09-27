Hey Sugar! The festival starts today!

The 2024 Sugar Cane Festival and Fair starts today in New Iberia.

The much-loved festival includes three parades, including a Friday night tractor parade and a Saturday morning children's parade - and even Sugar Daddy Car Show participants driving down main street.

2024 Fais Do Do Music Lineup

Here's the Fais Do Do music line up for September 27 and 28 at the Steam Boat Pavilion in Downtown New Iberia:

Friday, September 27, 2024



Cajun Roots

The Rouge Krewe

The Molly Ringwalds

Saturday, September 28, 2024



The Bad Boys Band

Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns

SPANK THE MONKEY

Hot 107.9 Breakfast Jam with Dj Digital

and the one and only #yingyangtwins, that’s right THE YING YANG TWINS!!!

Mike Jamez will keep everyone dancing between bands while Deep South Productions handles the Lights and Sounds.

Street Fair

Located @ Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia

Friday, September 27, 2024, 5:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:00am-11:00pm

Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:00am-3:00pm

* tickets are $1.25 each and some rides require more than 1 ticket

For more details about all the activities planned for the festival, check out their website here.

