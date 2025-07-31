Gunfire complaint leads to drug and weapons arrests

IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested after deputies responded to a gunfire complaint and discovered drugs and illegal weapons inside a home.

Deputies say they were called to the area near Blake Drive around 2 a.m. on July 27. The suspected gunfire source was tracked to a home on Coteau Road. Inside, deputies say they found a fully automatic Glock with an extended magazine, narcotics, and distribution supplies.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, which led to the recovery of an AR-15 rifle reported stolen out of Lafayette Parish.

Three adults and one 17-year-old juvenile were arrested:

Mister Jackson, bond set at $60,000 — faces multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute, illegal use of weapons, and drug zone violations.

Shaneta Leday, bond $5,000 — charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Brandon Sinegal, bond $5,000 — charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Juvenile (17), bond $7,000 — charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.