Gun Violence Awareness events set

The 2nd Annual National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend is set for this weekend in Jeanerette.

Events are planned June 5, 6 and 7.

On June 5 there will be remembrance event for all victims of gun violence at the Main Street Pavilion, beginning at 6 p.m.

The following day, June 6, there will be an End Gun Violence Community Walk, wioth registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. No ice chests, alcohol or firearms are permitted.

Also Saturday, a free family friendly neighborhood festival will be offered at the Pavilion from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

And on Sunday, June 7, there will be a church service for peace and healing at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Baldwin.

Those who attend the family event should remember to bring their own lawn chairs. Security will be strictly enforced.

Organizers say: If you have lost a loved one to gun violence and would like to honor their memory during the weekend's events, please send his/her name and a photo to support@foreveroshaunfoundation.org.

Here's a flyer: