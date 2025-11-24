Global Vessel & Tank investing $5.4 million to expand Iberia Parish facility, add 50 jobs

NEW IBERIA — Global Vessel & Tank, LLC will invest $5.4 million to expand its Iberia Parish operations, building new manufacturing and office space that will boost production of vital oilfield processing equipment used across the Gulf South.

The project is expected to create 50 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $66,560 — about 120% of the average Iberia Parish wage — while retaining 106 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the expansion will spur an additional 77 indirect jobs, for a potential total of 127 new employment opportunities in the Acadiana region.

“Global Vessel & Tank’s expansion shows how Louisiana manufacturers continue to meet industry demand while creating new opportunities for local workers,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “The company’s growth in Iberia Parish highlights the important role of energy manufacturing in driving regional investment and job creation.”

The project will add 30,000 square feet to the company’s facility at 3206 Coteau Road in New Iberia, including a new corporate office, warehouse and fabrication shop designed to improve efficiency and expand capacity.

“We had the need for increased capacity because of customer demand,” CEO Nathan Pool said. “The expansion will allow us to meet our customers’ demands and expand our current footprint in Louisiana. This will create more jobs for our company and Louisiana.”

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Lafayette, Global Vessel & Tank has become a key supplier of equipment for the oil and gas industry from its New Iberia site. Construction is underway, with the office and warehouse scheduled for completion in January 2026 and the fabrication shop following in March 2026.