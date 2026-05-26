Four arrested in alleged insurance fraud scheme

Louisiana State Police have arrested four New Iberia residents in connection with an alleged automobile insurance fraud scheme.

Rayshonte Oppenheimer, 29; Briannie Butler, 24; Passion Keal, 24; and Quandalyn Bernard, 33, were all arrested by investigators with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud / Auto Theft Unit.

The investigation began after a criminal referral from Timber Creek Insurance Services and the Louisiana Department of Insurance Fraud Division.

State Police say their investigation determined the suspects made false statements during the insurance claims process following a 2025 crash involving a Pelican Waste & Debris garbage truck. Had the claims been successful, the suspects could have collectively received approximately $4,000,000 in fraudulent compensation.

We asked State Police if the four had attorneys, but we haven't heard back yet.

Investigators got arrest warrants for all four on charges of felony automobile insurance fraud. They've all been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.