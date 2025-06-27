Fisher strong: Acadiana stands behind young boy with leukemia

IBERIA PARISH — Fisher's leukemia diagnosis started with simply complaining to the school nurse about a headache.

Fisher Funday

Then, in a whirlwind of events, 8-year-old Fisher was diagnosed with leukemia at the end of March.

“His school nurse… she decided to take some blood tests, and they found out that his blood counts were very low. He had almost no white blood cells. So from then, they sent him to Women’s and Children’s, and then from there, straight to Baton Rouge, and then from there straight to St. Jude. Pretty much all within about a week,” said his aunt, Brittany Miguez.

Now, just months later, Acadiana is coming together to support Fisher through a two-day benefit weekend hosted by Fisher Strong Nonprofit. Saturday, June 28 will feature a craft show and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by “Fisher Fun Day” on Sunday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Endless Events in Broussard.

“On the Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., we’ll have a craft show with lots of awesome vendors and a bake sale with food and fun. We’ll have a fun jump for the kids and everything,” Brittany explained. “And then on Sunday, it’ll be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and we’ll have a bunch of local bands and food and fun jumps, face painting. We have a petting zoo and food and snacks and all kinds of good stuff.” The Fun Day on Sunday has a $5 Donation for admission.

Fisher Stronger Nonprofit

Fisher, who recently underwent chemotherapy treatment, was discharged earlier today and is staying hopeful he’ll be strong enough to attend his own event. He called his Aunt Brittany feeling excited to have his own event and excited about the simple things, like which bands are playing.

Even in treatment, Fisher remains a light for everyone around him. “He’s been in great spirits this whole time… he’s definitely been the one keeping the family going, you know, because he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get through this. I’m strong and don’t cry.’”

All proceeds from the event go directly to help Fisher and his family manage the ongoing medical care and travel expenses. “100% everything,” Brittany said.

For anyone who doesn’t yet know Fisher, Brittany shared this: “He loves making fun of people in the best way… he’s always picking on somebody. And he actually messaged me yesterday—or called me, actually—he’s like, ‘I didn’t know First Street Hooligans was playing!’

Wear orange to show support, and stop by either day to support Fisher’s fight.

Event location can be found here:

For more details or to volunteer, email fisherstrong@myyahoo.com.

