First cohort of Aviation Sheet Metal Technician students graduate

The first cohort of Avex employees has graduated from the new Aviation Sheet Metal Technician program at SoLAcc.

The graduation happened last week, when 11 employees of the company celebrated their completion of the program, which is the result of a partnership between the company and the school.

The cohort represents a close collaboration between SoLAcc and Avex, aimed at building advanced technical skills within the company and expanding long-term career pathways for employees.

Throughout the training, participants gained experience in sheet metal fabrication, structural repair, riveting, advanced fasteners, composites, and blueprint interpretation. The program is structured to give technicians the confidence and real-world expertise needed to support growing demands in the aviation maintenance and manufacturing sectors.

Anthony Baham, Dean of Workforce Programs, said this first cohort demonstrates what is possible when education and industry align.

“This partnership with Avex shows the powerful impact of investing in people. These graduates stepped up to grow their skills, strengthen their company, and expand what’s possible in their careers. We are incredibly proud of their commitment and excited to continue building pathways that support both our regional employers and the talent right here in Acadiana," Baham said.

As part of SoLAcc’s commitment to workforce development, graduates of the program are guaranteed an interview within the aviation industry, helping learners transition their new skills into meaningful career opportunities.

“At Avex, our commitment to excellence begins with our people. Partnering with SoLAcc to launch this Aviation Sheet Metal Program reflects our dedication to advancing safety and quality in the industry,” said Joseph Ng, President of Avex. “This inaugural graduating class demonstrates the impact of strategic workforce development, and we look forward to expanding this initiative to create lasting opportunities that strengthen our team, support the Acadiana community, and ensure the future of aviation remains strong.”

Following the success of this employer-sponsored cohort, SoLAcc will launch an open-enrollment Aviation Sheet Metal Technician cohort in February, allowing individuals from across the region to enter the program and pursue aviation careers. The program is open to learners 16 years or older, and no high school diploma or equivalency is required to enroll, however, a high school or HiSET diploma is required for most financial aid grant applications.