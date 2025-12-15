FBI takes person into custody in New Iberia with ties to terror group behind thwarted bombing plot

According to WDSU, a fifth person has been arrested in connection with a group behind a planned New Year's Eve bombing plot.

The FBI office confirmed that four people were arrested in California and a fifth person in New Iberia who were part of the same extremist group.

Four were arrested in California for a bombing plot for New Year's Eve.

The fifth person arrested in New Iberia was not part of the California bombings plan; however, the FBI said he was "a considerable threat" and part of the terror organization, according to WDSU.

