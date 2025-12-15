Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

FBI takes person into custody in New Iberia with ties to terror group behind thwarted bombing plot

FBI.jpg
AP Photo
The FBI says a civil rights investigation has been opened into the fatal shooting of an Overland Park teen in January 2018.
FBI.jpg
Posted
and last updated

According to WDSU, a fifth person has been arrested in connection with a group behind a planned New Year's Eve bombing plot.

The FBI office confirmed that four people were arrested in California and a fifth person in New Iberia who were part of the same extremist group.

Four were arrested in California for a bombing plot for New Year's Eve.

The fifth person arrested in New Iberia was not part of the California bombings plan; however, the FBI said he was "a considerable threat" and part of the terror organization, according to WDSU.

Click here to read more from WDSU.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.