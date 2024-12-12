Fatal house fire in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — A 74-year-old man lost his life in a New Iberia house fire late Friday night. The fire, which occurred in the 700 block of Elizabeth Street, was reported just before midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the victim near a window. He was unable to survive the smoke and flames.

Investigators have determined the fire began in the kitchen. Evidence suggests the victim may have tried to extinguish the fire but was overcome by smoke. While the Coroner’s Office works to confirm the victim’s identity and cause of death, the State Fire Marshal is emphasizing fire safety measures.

Chief Bryan J. Adams reminds neighbors to "Get Low and Go" when faced with a fire and to create a home escape plan with two ways out of every room. He also stresses the importance of working smoke alarms, noting they save lives.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms, Operation Save-A-Life offers free installations. For more information, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.