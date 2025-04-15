Family fight leads to shooting

One person was shot and another arrested Monday after a family fight escalated into a shooting.

New Iberia Police were called to the 900 block of Jane Street just before 5 p.m. Monday.

When they got there, they found a 40-year-old man had been shot.

Acadiana Ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers got a description of the suspect and their vehicle, and located the vehicle a short time later in the 1000 block of Audrey Street. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives working the case learned that two family members were in an argument which led to one of them being shot.

This is an ongoing investigation. The suspect is in custody.