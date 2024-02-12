Family creates GoFundMe following fatal hit-and-run crash

NEW IBERIA, La. — The family of two people involved in a hit-and-run crash last week has started a GoFundMe.

One person died, and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

"Landyn was in hit in a hit and run accident on Wednesday February 7 2024. His family needs help with food at the hospital. Landyn is in critical condition and has to be in the hospital several months with multiple broken bones and the family needs help with everything that comes along with the hospital stays," the crowdfunding page states. "Please if you help donate Landyn and the family will appreciate it very much… Landyn is stable and going to have have multiple surgeries in several months to come…. Please help my nephew with his recovery prayers are needed..Landyn is 15 years old."

If you'd like to help, here's the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/landyn-and-alfred-bonin

According to Captain Leland Laseter, shortly after 8 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the New Iberia Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of West Washington Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Upon arrival, New Iberia Police Officers located two individuals lying in the street. Acadian Ambulance was dispatched to the scene. One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other individual was transported by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the two individuals were riding bicycles on West Washington Street when they were struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene, Captain Laseter reports.

Based on witness statements, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white sedan. The vehicle should have moderate to severe damage to the front end.

The N.I.P.D. Traffic Investigation Section was called to the scene and is handling the investigation. The investigation remains active. Specific details about the crash are not being released at this time, authorities say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.