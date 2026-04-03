Driver fleeing from police killed in crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. — The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a fatal crash.

Just after midnight on April 3, 2026, NIPD officers attempted to stop a blue Cadillac sedan for a traffic violation on S. Lewis St.

Investigators say the driver refused to stop and fled from officers.

While fleeing, the driver passed multiple vehicles in curves and in a no-passing zone, forcing other vehicles to the side of the road, according to police.

The driver fled to Canal Road near the intersection with Admiral Doyle Drive, where the vehicle lost control and crashed.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries.

The driver was found to have a felony warrant through NIPD for illegal possession of a stolen firearm stemming from a 2024 homicide where a 17-year-old was shot and killed.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the crash.

The driver’s name will not be released at this time, according to police.