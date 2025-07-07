Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Draft of new Iberia Parish solar ordinance available

&nbsp;University of Louisiana at Lafayette
First Solar, the largest solar energy manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, announced Thursday that it will build its fifth U.S. manufacturing facility in New Iberia, La. The proximity to UL Lafayette, particularly its Louisiana Solar Energy Lab (above), will enable collaboration between the University and First Solar in a range of areas, including research, testing and training.
Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has posted the draft of the proposed Solar Ordiance for the parish.

The parish currently has a moratorium on certain types of solar energy development; the council voted to extend that condition last year. You can read our story about that here.

If approved by the parish council, the ordinance would lift that moratorium, and set the conditions and rules for such development in the parish.

Richard posted a link to the draft, which you can read by scrolling down, on the Iberia Parish Government Facebook page this morning.

https://iberiaparishgovernment.com/wp-content/uploads/7b-Draft-Solar-Ordinance.pdf

"PLEASE NOTE: This is a DRAFT VERSION of the proposed Solar Ordinance. Additional revisions may be necessary before final adoption by the Iberia Parish Council," the post states.

Here's the draft ordinance:

