Downtown New Iberia’s Advent calendar brings daily free holiday events and fun

IBERIA PARISH — Local event organizer Teresa Courtois has brought a real-life, Christmas-movie-style Advent event calendar to downtown New Iberia, offering daily, free, holiday-themed activities. Throughout the month, the calendar has turned the Christmas countdown into a communitywide celebration, giving families 21 days of free, festive activities through Dec. 21.

New Iberia Advent Activity Event

The interactive Advent Calendar, located at the downtown gazebo, features daily events hosted by local businesses and organizations. Courtois says she started the tradition three years ago as a way to bring Christmas spirit back to the community after pandemic shutdowns.

“It just didn’t feel festive anymore,” Courtois said. “I saw a Hallmark movie where the whole city did an Advent calendar together, and I thought — why can’t we do that here?”

Courtois first tested the idea at home with her grown children before expanding it to the public. Now, the Advent Calendar draws hundreds of participants each night, with attendance growing from about 100 people in its first year to as many as 200 to 300 this season.

The calendar itself was designed by Corey Peltier of C5 Woodworks, built to withstand Louisiana weather while still making a bold, Christmas-themed statement downtown. Each day, one door is opened to reveal the next night’s activity — ranging from crafts and competitions to family games and holiday traditions.

“People love to be needed,” Courtois said. “Once I put out that this was free and for families, businesses were asking how they could be part of it.”

Events are announced 24 hours in advance during daily Facebook Live videos at 11 a.m., giving families time to plan and prepare. Most activities take place downtown, with a few hosted at nearby City Park to accommodate larger crowds.

One of the most popular features is the “Passport to the North Pole,” given to each participating family. Passports are stamped for every event attended, and at the end of the season, prizes donated by local businesses are awarded based on participation.

“It’s something families get to keep as a memory,” Courtois said. “But more than that, it’s about bringing back traditional Christmas joy.”

Businesses interested in joining next year's calendar can look out for their July meetup, typically held at Bambinos Burgers in New Iberia when they start planning for the following season's event.

The Advent Calendar runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. Families can find daily event details and live announcements on the Advent Calendar New Iberia Facebook page here

