Details on mosquito spraying planned in Iberia Parish this week

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District plans to conduct aerial operations today and tomorrow.

Marked increase of floodwater mosquitoes calls for expanded control measures, officials say.

They're planning aerial operations this evening (6/5) and Thursday (6/6) to address identified mosquito populations.

Here are some simple guidelines recommended by the District and the CDC:

Wear repellent as the label directs

Avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk

Wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home

If weather allows, aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one (1.5) and one-half hours.

Here are the locations:

Wednesday (6/5)

Lydia

Grand Marais

Bayou Jack

College Road, Darnall Road, Patoutville Road and all points in between

Thursday (6/6) Avery Island, operations will focus solely on Avery Island.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933.

You can get more information on the web at www.iberiaparishgovernment.com by clicking on “Mosquito Control”.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov

and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control