Delcambre hosts gumbo cookoff, fundraisers to support Class of 2026 Project Graduation

IBERIA PARISH — The Delcambre community is rallying together this weekend to support Project Graduation for the Class of 2026 with a day full of festivities and fundraising.

On Saturday, the town will host a gumbo cookoff featuring two live bands, a silent auction, a live auction, and a craft market — all to raise money for graduating seniors. Earlier that morning, the Delcambre High cheerleaders will host "Pancakes with Santa" to benefit their program.

Organizers say it's a full day of food, music, and family fun. With every dollar raised, they will help seniors celebrate safely on graduation night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

