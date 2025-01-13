Cyclist killed in New Iberia crash

NEW IBERIA, La. — One man is dead after a crash involving a bicycle and a truck Saturday evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a crash around 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of La. Highways 88 and 89.

According to police, Timothy Maturin Jr., 39, of New Iberia, was riding a bicycle west on Highway 88, while a 2019 Ford F-150 was driving in the same direction. For reasons currently unknown, the truck hit the back of Maturin's bike. Maturin sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not suspected of being impaired, having no alcohol detected in their breath sample. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Maturin.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Police said Maturin was not wearing a helmet, and his bike was not equipped with rear lights or reflectors at the time of the crash. Troop I would like to remind everyone that Louisiana law requires bicycles to be equipped with specific lighting and reflectors. Bicycles must have a white light in the front and a red light in the rear, both visible from 500 feet away. Additionally, a rear reflector must be visible from 100 feet away, and side-mounted reflectors must be visible from 100 to 600 feet.