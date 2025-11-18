Corrections officer accused of beating inmate arrested, fired

A corrections officer has been accused of beating an inmate and fired.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an alleged battery committed on an inmate by a deputy assigned to Corrections Division.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Mikhael Hebert, 28, who was booked into the jail where he worked with second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

Following the investigation, Hebert’s employment with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was terminated.

"Sheriff Tommy Romero emphasizes that the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and accountability. Any actions that compromise public trust or violate the rights of individuals in our custody will be thoroughly investigated and addressed," a release states.